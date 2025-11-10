Left Menu

Mizoram Chief Minister Faces ECI Reprimand Over MCC Violation

The Election Commission of India scolded Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma for breaching the model code of conduct during the Dampa assembly bypoll campaign. Allegations included unauthorized project announcements and provoking statements. The ruling ZPM party was instructed to ensure adherence to electoral rules.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken action against Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, reprimanding him for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the campaign for the Dampa assembly bypoll, according to an official statement on Monday.

After reviewing the analysis by the state Chief Electoral Officer and explanations from Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party president Lalliansawta, the ECI found the response inadequate. The Commission condemned Lalduhoma's statements and insisted that the ZPM ensure strict compliance with the MCC by their star campaigners.

The ECI warned against declarations that could disrupt electoral integrity or sway voter confidence. Recent complaints by the Mizo National Front included accusations of unauthorized announcements and healthcare initiatives by government officials, such as constructing a dam and offering free health clinics, raising questions about MCC adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

