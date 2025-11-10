Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari
A man named G Srinivas has confessed to stabbing his mother and younger brother to death in West Godavari district. The altercation reportedly arose from family disputes and accusations of harassment against him. The accused has been arrested and a case registered under Section 103 of the BNS.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A gruesome incident in West Godavari district has left a family shattered after G Srinivas, 38, admitted to stabbing his mother, Mahalakshmi, 60, and brother, Ravi Teja, 33, to death following a heated argument.
Srinivas surrendered to the police, alleging long-term mental harassment by his mother and brother, which he claimed led to his violent outburst. Police say the deceased had often sided against him.
A case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while investigations continue to uncover further details of the tragic family dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Train Tragedy: Untangling the Aftermath of the 2023 Bangalore-Mumbai Incident
Kolkata Airport Incident: Quick Action Averts Potential Jet Mishap
Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents
Drone Incidents in Belgium: A Political Tug-of-War Over Russian Assets
Teen Suspect Identified in Jakarta Mosque Blast Incident