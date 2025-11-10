Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

A gruesome incident in West Godavari district has left a family shattered after G Srinivas, 38, admitted to stabbing his mother, Mahalakshmi, 60, and brother, Ravi Teja, 33, to death following a heated argument.

Srinivas surrendered to the police, alleging long-term mental harassment by his mother and brother, which he claimed led to his violent outburst. Police say the deceased had often sided against him.

A case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while investigations continue to uncover further details of the tragic family dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)