Tragic Incident in Odisha: Boy Dies After Being Thrashed Over Theft Suspicion

In a tragic incident that underscores the dangers of mob justice, a 14-year-old boy named Sambit Bindhani has died in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after being brutally attacked by villagers. The assault stemmed from allegations of goat theft.

The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon in the village of Indokholi Herogoda, where locals apprehended Sambit and three friends. While two friends managed to flee, Sambit and another boy were captured and severely beaten. Upon receiving information, police swiftly intervened, rescuing the boys in critical condition. Sambit succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the case, which has sparked demands for a thorough investigation from the victim's family. This incident follows a disturbing pattern of mob attacks in the area, including a recent case involving a man killed over child theft rumors.

