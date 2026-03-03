Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Odisha: Boy Dies After Being Thrashed Over Theft Suspicion

A 14-year-old boy, Sambit Bindhani, died after being thrashed by villagers over goat theft suspicion in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Police are investigating the incident, having arrested 12 accused. The boy was staying with relatives and attending school. This follows another similar attack in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that underscores the dangers of mob justice, a 14-year-old boy named Sambit Bindhani has died in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after being brutally attacked by villagers. The assault stemmed from allegations of goat theft.

The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon in the village of Indokholi Herogoda, where locals apprehended Sambit and three friends. While two friends managed to flee, Sambit and another boy were captured and severely beaten. Upon receiving information, police swiftly intervened, rescuing the boys in critical condition. Sambit succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the case, which has sparked demands for a thorough investigation from the victim's family. This incident follows a disturbing pattern of mob attacks in the area, including a recent case involving a man killed over child theft rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

