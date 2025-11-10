Left Menu

Supreme Court Denounces Scandalous Allegations Against Judges

The Supreme Court expressed concern over litigants and lawyers making unfounded allegations against judges when rulings are unfavorable. The bench, led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, emphasized the duty of lawyers to uphold judicial integrity. Apologies were accepted from those accused of derogatory remarks, closing the contempt proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:51 IST
The Supreme Court has voiced significant concern regarding a troubling trend of litigants and lawyers levying scandalous accusations against judges when outcomes do not favor them. Chief Justice BR Gavai, along with Justice K Vinod Chandran, highlighted the need to condemn such actions while closing contempt proceedings against a litigant and two lawyers.

The court emphasized that lawyers, as custodians of the legal system, should diligently ensure no unwarranted claims are made against judiciary members. An apology was accepted from those involved, signaling the end of proceedings after a Telangana High Court judge chose to forgive the transgressions.

The Supreme Court bench underscored that baseless allegations undermine public confidence in the judiciary and threaten the court's dignity. It reiterated the necessity for lawyers to act responsibly to uphold judicial sanctity. Recent incidents of contempt were resolved after apologies were tendered to the concerned high court judge.

