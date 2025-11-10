DARPG Report Highlights Swift Grievance Disposal, 1.44 Lakh Cases Resolved in Oct

In a significant stride toward citizen-centric governance, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has released the 42nd edition of the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for October 2025. This detailed report provides an analytical snapshot of the grievance redressal landscape within Central Ministries and Departments, showcasing progress in addressing public concerns and improving administrative responsiveness.

Rapid Grievance Resolution: Over 1.44 Lakh Cases Disposed

The October 2025 report reveals commendable performance by Central Ministries and Departments, which collectively redressed 1,44,503 public grievances during the month. This achievement is a part of the DARPG’s broader 10-step CPGRAMS reform process, which aims to enhance the quality, efficiency, and accountability in grievance redressal mechanisms.

The total number of PG (Public Grievance) cases received in October 2025 was 1,38,575, and despite the fresh influx, the ministries managed to dispose of more grievances than were received. However, a pendency of 66,279 grievances still remains, highlighting the need for continued attention to backlog resolution.

One of the most notable indicators of efficiency is the average grievance disposal time, which stood at just 15 days for 2025—a significant improvement that reflects the system’s growing responsiveness and the commitment of Central Ministries to citizen welfare.

PG Appeals and Pendency Levels

The report also sheds light on the appeals process within CPGRAMS:

25,991 PG appeals were received in October 2025

28,134 appeals were disposed of, indicating proactive resolution

Despite the progress, there remains an appeal pendency of 17,113 cases, suggesting room for improvement in handling escalated grievances

Expanding Access and Engagement: User Registration and Feedback Collection

The CPGRAMS portal continues to witness growing citizen engagement. In October 2025 alone, 52,876 new users registered on the portal through various digital and physical access channels. Notably, Uttar Pradesh led the registrations with 8,442 new users, reflecting strong public engagement in the grievance redressal process.

Citizen feedback is a cornerstone of administrative accountability. The Feedback Call Centre collected 65,197 feedback submissions in October 2025, out of which 38,186 pertained to Central Ministries and Departments. These feedback metrics provide essential insight into user satisfaction and help drive performance improvements in the system.

Digital Inclusion via Common Service Centres (CSCs)

CPGRAMS has expanded its footprint across rural India through integration with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal, ensuring grievance redressal services are accessible in remote areas. With over 5 lakh CSCs and 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) acting as intermediaries, the system is bridging the digital divide.

In October 2025 alone, 9,500 grievances were registered through CSCs. This figure underscores the importance of leveraging grassroots infrastructure to democratise access to government services.

Secretary-Level Review Meetings for Enhanced Oversight

To bolster institutional accountability, DARPG operationalised the Review Meeting Module on 14th February 2025. This tool empowers Secretaries across Ministries and Departments to conduct regular high-level reviews of grievance data, bottlenecks, and response mechanisms.

As of 31st October 2025, a total of 199 review meetings were conducted using this module. In October alone, 12 such meetings were held, underscoring the increasing emphasis on structured performance oversight and systemic improvement.

Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI): Top Performers

To further promote transparency and competition among government bodies, the CPGRAMS report includes the Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI), which ranks ministries and departments based on grievance resolution performance. The categorisation is divided into two groups:

Group A (More than or equal to 500 grievances)

Top Performers:

Department of Land Resources

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)

Ministry of AYUSH

These institutions have showcased timely and quality disposal of large volumes of grievances.

Group B (Fewer than 500 grievances)

Top Performers:

Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

Department of Official Language

Ministry of Power

Their consistent performance even with a relatively lower volume of grievances demonstrates commitment to administrative excellence and citizen satisfaction.

Future Outlook: Strengthening Trust in Governance

The October 2025 CPGRAMS report reflects the Indian government’s sustained efforts to build a responsive and transparent administrative system. By leveraging technology, decentralised access points, and performance metrics, DARPG is leading the charge in transforming public grievance redressal into a data-driven, citizen-first mechanism.

With reforms like the Review Meeting Module, CSC integration, and real-time feedback systems, the focus remains firmly on increasing accountability, reducing pendency, and enhancing citizen trust in governance.