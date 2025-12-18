Left Menu

Trump Bets on Fusion Future: A $6 Billion Power Play

U.S. President Donald Trump is leading a $6 billion merger between Trump Media and TAE Technologies to enter the fusion power sector. The merger, which aims to leverage AI-driven energy demand and digital assets, has boosted Trump Media's shares amid investor interest. The combined entity plans to pioneer utility-scale fusion power plants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move into the fusion power sector, U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a $6 billion merger between his media firm and TAE Technologies. Announced shortly after industry leaders sought federal funding, this all-stock deal marks a significant step towards capitalizing on AI-driven energy demand.

The merger, which stirred a 34% surge in Trump Media's stock prices on Thursday, reflects the Trump family's ongoing expansion into diverse industries, including cryptocurrency and real estate. As part of this initiative, TAE aims to develop next-gen neutral beam systems for fusion applications, with ambitions to establish the first utility-scale fusion power plant.

With the merger set to conclude in mid-2026, shareholders will split ownership equally in the new entity, which will be led by co-CEOs Devin Nunes and Michl Binderbauer. Despite commercial hurdles in fusion technology, Trump's investment positions the company at the forefront of pioneering a reliable alternative power source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

