Mumbai Youth Congress Demands SIT Probe in Doctor's Tragic Suicide
Mumbai Youth Congress leaders protested, demanding a special investigation into the suicide of a woman doctor, alleging police and engineer misconduct. Over 200 demonstrators, including key party figures, were detained en route to the chief minister's residence. The doctor accused individuals in a 'suicide note'. Arrests followed.
Updated: 10-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:19 IST
Leaders and workers of the Mumbai Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest demanding a special investigation team (SIT) probe into a woman doctor's suicide in Phaltan.
Authorities halted over 200 protestors heading toward the chief minister's official residence, resulting in detentions, according to an official statement.
The deceased doctor, from Beed, accused a police officer and a software engineer of misconduct. In light of her allegations, both individuals were arrested, and the officer was dismissed from service.
