Mumbai Youth Congress Demands SIT Probe in Doctor's Tragic Suicide

Leaders and workers of the Mumbai Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest demanding a special investigation team (SIT) probe into a woman doctor's suicide in Phaltan.

Authorities halted over 200 protestors heading toward the chief minister's official residence, resulting in detentions, according to an official statement.

The deceased doctor, from Beed, accused a police officer and a software engineer of misconduct. In light of her allegations, both individuals were arrested, and the officer was dismissed from service.

