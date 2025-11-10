Left Menu

Mumbai Youth Congress Demands SIT Probe in Doctor's Tragic Suicide

Mumbai Youth Congress leaders protested, demanding a special investigation into the suicide of a woman doctor, alleging police and engineer misconduct. Over 200 demonstrators, including key party figures, were detained en route to the chief minister's residence. The doctor accused individuals in a 'suicide note'. Arrests followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:19 IST
Mumbai Youth Congress Demands SIT Probe in Doctor's Tragic Suicide
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders and workers of the Mumbai Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest demanding a special investigation team (SIT) probe into a woman doctor's suicide in Phaltan.

Authorities halted over 200 protestors heading toward the chief minister's official residence, resulting in detentions, according to an official statement.

The deceased doctor, from Beed, accused a police officer and a software engineer of misconduct. In light of her allegations, both individuals were arrested, and the officer was dismissed from service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

 India
2
Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025