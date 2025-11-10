Left Menu

Operation Clean Sweep: Delhi Police's Crackdown on Drug Trafficking and Illegal Foreign Nationals

The Delhi Police launched 'Operation Clean Sweep' to tackle drug trafficking and illegal residency of foreign nationals. In a single day, 260 African nationals were apprehended across several districts, with many found with expired visas and narcotics. The operation targeted both offenders and complacent landlords.

Updated: 10-11-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police launched a significant offensive against drug trafficking and unauthorized foreign nationals with 'Operation Clean Sweep,' resulting in the apprehension of 260 individuals from African countries in just one day. This sweep, conducted in several areas including Dwarka and West Districts, targeted those overstaying or lacking valid residency permits.

The operation, led by DCPs from various sectors, involved a substantial police force and addressed numerous complaints of foreigners residing illegally. Many of those detained were found with expired or invalid visas, and some were in possession of narcotics. The enforcement also extended to landlords failing to conduct proper tenant verification.

A total of 40 cases were registered under the NDPS Act and Foreigners Act. The crackdown will persist intermittently to identify and deport all unauthorised foreign nationals. The campaign reflects a rigorous stance against illegal activities, ensuring law and order in the capital.

