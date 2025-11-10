Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Claims Life in Nasirpur

A tragic incident occurred in Haibatpur Karkha village where a 55-year-old man named Pappu, also known as Jalaluddin, died after a cracker explosion in his home caused the roof to collapse. Pappu provided fireworks for weddings and had stored them in his house, leading to the fatal explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:29 IST
Tragic Explosion Claims Life in Nasirpur
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred on Monday in Haibatpur Karkha village when a 55-year-old man died due to a cracker explosion in his house. The explosion caused the roof to collapse, killing the man instantly.

The victim, identified as Pappu alias Jalaluddin, was known to supply fireworks at weddings, storing them in his residence. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anuj Chaudhary confirmed the tragic incident.

Fortunately, the house was situated away from others, minimizing potential property damage. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire that led to this heartbreaking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Welfare Surge: Aiding Workers Towards a Secure Future

Rajasthan's Welfare Surge: Aiding Workers Towards a Secure Future

 India
2
Marco Bezzecchi's Perfect Ride Secures Victory at Portuguese GP

Marco Bezzecchi's Perfect Ride Secures Victory at Portuguese GP

 Portugal
3
IIT-Kharagpur Director Shines at Falling Walls Science Summit

IIT-Kharagpur Director Shines at Falling Walls Science Summit

 India
4
Inteva Products Expands in India with New Pune Plant and Future-Driven Technologies

Inteva Products Expands in India with New Pune Plant and Future-Driven Techn...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025