Tragic Explosion Claims Life in Nasirpur

A fatal accident occurred on Monday in Haibatpur Karkha village when a 55-year-old man died due to a cracker explosion in his house. The explosion caused the roof to collapse, killing the man instantly.

The victim, identified as Pappu alias Jalaluddin, was known to supply fireworks at weddings, storing them in his residence. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anuj Chaudhary confirmed the tragic incident.

Fortunately, the house was situated away from others, minimizing potential property damage. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire that led to this heartbreaking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)