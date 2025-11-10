Tragic Explosion Claims Life in Nasirpur
A tragic incident occurred in Haibatpur Karkha village where a 55-year-old man named Pappu, also known as Jalaluddin, died after a cracker explosion in his home caused the roof to collapse. Pappu provided fireworks for weddings and had stored them in his house, leading to the fatal explosion.
A fatal accident occurred on Monday in Haibatpur Karkha village when a 55-year-old man died due to a cracker explosion in his house. The explosion caused the roof to collapse, killing the man instantly.
The victim, identified as Pappu alias Jalaluddin, was known to supply fireworks at weddings, storing them in his residence. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anuj Chaudhary confirmed the tragic incident.
Fortunately, the house was situated away from others, minimizing potential property damage. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire that led to this heartbreaking incident.
