Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Administration's Food Aid Directive

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's directive to reverse full SNAP benefits issuance. This decision follows a federal appeals court allowing the continuation of funding food aid for 42 million low-income Americans amid the U.S. government shutdown.

  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has put a temporary halt on the Trump administration's directive that required U.S. states to reverse provisions made for full SNAP food aid benefits, according to a court notice issued Monday.

The development follows a decision by a federal appeals court late Sunday, which maintained a prior judge's order. This order directs U.S. officials to continue fully funding this month's food aid benefits for about 42 million low-income Americans.

The decision ensures uninterrupted food assistance amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, providing critical support to those most in need during this period of political and economic uncertainty.

