Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Administration's Food Aid Directive

A federal judge has put a temporary halt on the Trump administration's directive that required U.S. states to reverse provisions made for full SNAP food aid benefits, according to a court notice issued Monday.

The development follows a decision by a federal appeals court late Sunday, which maintained a prior judge's order. This order directs U.S. officials to continue fully funding this month's food aid benefits for about 42 million low-income Americans.

The decision ensures uninterrupted food assistance amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, providing critical support to those most in need during this period of political and economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)