Tensions Surge: U.S. Strikes on Alleged Drug Vessels Spark Global Outcry
The U.S. military struck two alleged drug-carrying vessels in the Pacific, killing six. The strikes have ignited global criticism for potential violations of human rights laws, including demands for evidence from international leaders and legal experts. The U.S. cites an anti-drug smuggling rationale.
In a controversial move, the United States carried out strikes on two alleged drug-carrying vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in six fatalities. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the action on Monday, prompting growing demands for a detailed investigation into the operations.
The vessels were reportedly linked to drug smuggling activities, according to American intelligence. Despite this, the strikes, which are part of a broader U.S. military campaign against narcotics trafficking, have drawn sharp criticism from international leaders, including Venezuela and the United Nations, citing a lack of disclosed evidence and possible breaches of international law.
Amid escalating tensions, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accuses the U.S., under Donald Trump's administration, of using these operations as a pretext to undermine his government. The U.S. has countered these allegations, focusing on illegal drug trade disruptions, while increasing its military foothold in the Caribbean.