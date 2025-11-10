Tensions Surge: U.S. Strikes on Alleged Drug Vessels Spark Global Outcry

In a controversial move, the United States carried out strikes on two alleged drug-carrying vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in six fatalities. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the action on Monday, prompting growing demands for a detailed investigation into the operations.

The vessels were reportedly linked to drug smuggling activities, according to American intelligence. Despite this, the strikes, which are part of a broader U.S. military campaign against narcotics trafficking, have drawn sharp criticism from international leaders, including Venezuela and the United Nations, citing a lack of disclosed evidence and possible breaches of international law.

Amid escalating tensions, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accuses the U.S., under Donald Trump's administration, of using these operations as a pretext to undermine his government. The U.S. has countered these allegations, focusing on illegal drug trade disruptions, while increasing its military foothold in the Caribbean.