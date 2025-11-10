Drones Take Flight: Empowering Women in Delhi's Tech-Driven Policing

The Delhi Police has strengthened its technological arsenal with the acquisition of 75 surveillance drones, courtesy of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW). This strategic move, announced on Monday, aims to bolster public safety through innovation-driven policing.

The formalization came with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in the presence of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha. The drones, crafted by IGDTUW students, mark a significant leap in integrating technology with law enforcement, particularly under the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign's initiatives to ensure women's safety.

Deployment across 15 districts will see these drones operational under the 'Netra-Netrutva-Naari' initiative, highlighting the crucial role of 108 trained women officers in drone operations. Compliance with privacy norms and modern technological skills aid in advancing Delhi's policing strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)