Maharashtra Embarks on Ambitious 'Sahkar Sankul' Project in Latur

The Maharashtra government has approved a Rs 25.01 crore project for constructing a cooperative complex in Latur. State minister Babasaheb Patil highlighted the project's role in enhancing cooperative growth and improving public services. The complex will centralize cooperative offices, marking a significant development for the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards strengthening its cooperative infrastructure by approving the construction of 'Sahkar Sankul', a cooperative complex in Latur, costing Rs 25.01 crore. The announcement was made by state minister Babasaheb Patil on Monday.

The project, which has received backing from the Department of Cooperation, Marketing and Textiles, is expected to stimulate cooperative growth within the district while enhancing the efficiency of public services. Minister Patil expressed confidence in the project, emphasizing its potential to benefit the residents of Latur significantly.

According to Patil, the state-of-the-art complex will unify all cooperative offices, fostering a more collaborative and efficient work environment. The minister, who expressed pride in this development, underscored the moral responsibility he felt to ensure its successful approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

