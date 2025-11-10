Left Menu

Swift Action: Central Ministries Shine in Public Grievance Redressal for October 2025

In October 2025, central ministries and departments addressed 1,44,503 public grievances, with states and Union Territories resolving 63,305 cases. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances released an analysis highlighting top performers and pendencies. The CPGRAMS system saw significant new registrations and feedback collection during this period.

In a concerted effort to address public grievances, October 2025 witnessed central ministries and departments dispose of 1,44,503 cases, while states and Union Territories settled an additional 63,305 cases. The Department of Land Resources, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, and Ministry of AYUSH emerged as top performers.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances recently unveiled the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) report for October 2025. This report offers an extensive analysis of public grievances, detailing types, categories, and disposal methods utilized by both central ministries and state entities.

A notable increase in engagement was seen on the CPGRAMS portal, with 52,876 new registrations. The report further highlights sector-wise public feedback and the integration of the system with Common Service Centres, fostering greater accessibility for the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

