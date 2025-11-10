Left Menu

Indore Councilor Anwar Qadri Ousted Amid 'Love Jihad' Controversy

Indore divisional commissioner has ousted Congress' Anwar Qadri from his councillor post amidst a controversial 'love jihad' case. Allegations suggest Qadri financed forced conversions, leading to his disqualification from municipal elections for five years. Qadri, who faces multiple criminal charges, denies the claims, alleging they are politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:18 IST
In a significant development, the Indore divisional commissioner has removed Congress representative Anwar Qadri from his position as councillor, citing his involvement in a 'love jihad' case under Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956. This decision makes Qadri ineligible to contest municipal elections for the next five years.

'Love jihad' is a term applied by certain right-wing factions to describe an alleged plot by Muslim men to romantically ensnare Hindu women, ultimately leading to forced religious conversions. Qadri has been implicated for allegedly funding such activities, a charge he vehemently denies, claiming political motivations behind the accusations.

Amidst these allegations, the Indore Municipal Corporation passed a decisive resolution to terminate Qadri's membership. The police have charged Qadri based on confessions from implicated individuals, linking him to forced conversion schemes. Over 23 criminal cases are pending against him across Indore and Ujjain, adding complexity to his legal woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

