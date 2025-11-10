Red Fort Tragedy: Car Explosion Sparks Urgent Investigation

A tragic car explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening, resulting in the loss of at least eight lives. The incident has been described as 'deeply distressing' by Congress, who has demanded an immediate and thorough investigation.

The blast's intensity was such that it shattered window panes of other vehicles parked nearby and was audible in surrounding buildings. Emergency services, including seven fire tenders, were swiftly dispatched to the scene while police cordoned off the area and heightened security measures.

Congress's media and publicity head, Pawan Khera, expressed solidarity with the impacted families, urging timely support for those injured. The incident has raised alarm, and a high alert has been sounded throughout the capital as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)