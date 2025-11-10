Tragic Red Fort Explosion Shocks Nation

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep shock over the explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort. The tragic incident resulted in at least eight fatalities and a significant number of injuries.

In a heartfelt message shared on platform X, Banerjee said, ''Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured.''

According to officials, the explosion was of high intensity and occurred in a car parked near the Red Fort metro station, causing several vehicles to catch fire. The nation mourns the loss, as the incident highlights pressing security concerns in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)