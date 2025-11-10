Left Menu

Tragic Red Fort Explosion Shocks Nation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep shock over an explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, resulting in at least eight deaths and several injuries. The high-intensity blast occurred in a car near the Red Fort metro station, gutting several vehicles. Banerjee extended her condolences to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:14 IST
Tragic Red Fort Explosion Shocks Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep shock over the explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort. The tragic incident resulted in at least eight fatalities and a significant number of injuries.

In a heartfelt message shared on platform X, Banerjee said, ''Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured.''

According to officials, the explosion was of high intensity and occurred in a car parked near the Red Fort metro station, causing several vehicles to catch fire. The nation mourns the loss, as the incident highlights pressing security concerns in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

 India
2
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify for Trapped Hamas Fighters

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify for Trapped Hamas Fighters

 Global
3
Odisha on High Alert Following New Delhi Blast

Odisha on High Alert Following New Delhi Blast

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Perish in Delhi Blast

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Perish in Delhi Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025