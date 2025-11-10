Hazaribag Heist: Six Arrested in Major Jewelry Theft Case

In a significant breakthrough, Hazaribag police apprehended six individuals allegedly involved in a jewelry theft operation, officials announced Monday. The police successfully recovered 388.53 grams of gold, 800 grams of silver, and Rs 39,000 in cash.

The first theft occurred at a residence within Barabazar police limits on November 5, resulting in the loss of jewelry worth Rs 40 lakh. Two suspects, Puroshottam Kumar Yadav alias Fakku and Niraj Kumar Soni alias Pappu, were detained.

A second incident on October 28 in Lohsinghna led to four arrests. These suspects had extensive criminal records. All recovered items include a scooter among other valuables. Charged individuals have been remanded to Hazaribag Central Jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)