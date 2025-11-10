Left Menu

Appeal for Peace: Chhattisgarh Leaders Urge Naxal Surrender

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma visited the sensitive village of Puvarti to urge family members of top Maoist leaders, Madvi Hidma and Barse Deva, to persuade them to surrender. Sharma assured the government’s commitment to rehabilitation and development. The visit included a 'jan chaupal' meeting and interaction with villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:45 IST
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma made a significant visit to the sensitive village of Puvarti, urging the families of notorious Maoist leaders Madvi Hidma and Barse Deva to convince them to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

During a 'jan chaupal' meeting, Sharma listened to villagers about the progress made in the area under the state's 'Niyad Nella Naar' scheme, which has brought road connectivity and essential services to the region.

The visit emphasized the state's commitment to rehabilitating Naxals who choose peace, highlighting the government's assurance that surrendered militants will receive support for integration and development, contributing to the prosperity of the Bastar region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

