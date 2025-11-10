Appeal for Peace: Chhattisgarh Leaders Urge Naxal Surrender

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma made a significant visit to the sensitive village of Puvarti, urging the families of notorious Maoist leaders Madvi Hidma and Barse Deva to convince them to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

During a 'jan chaupal' meeting, Sharma listened to villagers about the progress made in the area under the state's 'Niyad Nella Naar' scheme, which has brought road connectivity and essential services to the region.

The visit emphasized the state's commitment to rehabilitating Naxals who choose peace, highlighting the government's assurance that surrendered militants will receive support for integration and development, contributing to the prosperity of the Bastar region.

(With inputs from agencies.)