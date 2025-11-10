Deadly Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Panic, Probe Underway

A high-intensity explosion tore through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, resulting in the deaths of at least eight individuals and damage to multiple vehicles, officials confirmed.

The blast, which left 24 others injured, took place amidst a bustling crowd in the area. Injured victims were swiftly transported to LNJP hospital. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha indicated that the car involved had some occupants at the time of the detonation. An unusual aspect of the investigation, though, is the absence of pellets or puncture wounds on the injured, typically found in bomb blasts.

The blast tripped an alert throughout Delhi, prompting intensified security at city borders. Additional details the investigation has revealed include that the Hyundai i20 involved was registered to Nadeem Khan and carried a Haryana number plate. Emergency response included dispatching ten fire tenders to the scene as authorities cordoned off the area to control the fire and gather evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)