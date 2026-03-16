Crackdown on Delhi's LPG Black Market: Police Seize Over 600 Cylinders
Delhi police have registered six FIRs across different regions of Delhi, seizing over 600 illegally stored LPG cylinders amid fears of supply shortages. The crackdown targets black marketing networks selling LPG at inflated prices, with several arrests made and goods confiscated under the Essential Commodities Act.
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- India
Delhi police have intensified their crackdown on illegal activities involving LPG cylinders, leading to the registration of at least six FIRs across various parts of the capital. Over 600 cylinders were seized, indicating a significant operation aimed at curbing black marketing practices amid concerns of an LPG supply shortage.
A substantial seizure was reported in Mundka, where the Crime Branch raided a warehouse operating under the alias of Guruji Indane Gas Service, unearthing 610 LPG cylinders, consisting of Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP brands. Authorities suspect irregularities in stock management at the establishment, which was officially authorized only for Indane commercial cylinders.
Efforts are ongoing to apprehend those involved in these illegal activities. Concerns mount as hoarding of LPG cylinders appears to be exacerbating supply shortages, fueling a black market where prices soar. Authorities have taken strict action, enforcing the Essential Commodities Act and initiating steps to confiscate seized items, while further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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