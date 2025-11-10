Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Thai-Cambodia Border Conflict Deepens

Tensions have escalated between Thailand and Cambodia following a landmine incident injuring Thai soldiers. Amid accusations and denials from both sides, Thailand halted agreements with Cambodia, demanding clearer sincerity. The conflict highlights the ongoing volatility and historical disputes at the border, risking further clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:46 IST
Thailand has escalated tensions with Cambodia by halting all agreements following a landmine explosion that injured Thai soldiers along their contested border. This move comes after a recent peace deal brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which saw both nations sign a truce in Malaysia.

Thai Supreme Commander General Ukris Boontanondha emphasized that military cooperation would not continue until Cambodia demonstrated clear sincerity in avoiding hostilities. Cambodia expressed grave concern over this suspension, underlining agreements regarding prisoner releases and the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the border regions.

The landmine incident in Sisaket province, which severely injured four Thai soldiers, has been a catalyst for renewed accusations between the neighbors. While Thailand cites new evidence of Cambodian-laid mines, Phnom Penh denies these claims. The situation remains tense as both countries endeavor to navigate this complex geopolitical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

