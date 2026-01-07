High Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Border Smuggling Case
The Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected bail for Gurmukh Singh and Gurmej Singh in a case involving the smuggling of narcotics and arms from Pakistan to fund terror activities. The court cited evidence of their involvement in narco-terrorism and risk of absconding as reasons for the denial.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has denied bail to two individuals implicated in a high-profile case involving the smuggling of narcotics, arms, and explosives from Pakistan via drones, aimed at funding terror activities in India.
The accused, Gurmukh Singh, son of former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode, and Gurmej Singh were denied bail on December 5 by a division bench comprising Justices Gurvinder Singh Gill and Ramesh Kumari. The court highlighted the strong evidence linking them to terrorism financing activities.
The judges pointed out the ongoing trial and the potential for the accused to flee due to their international connections. They emphasized the significant role of narco-terrorism, where funds from smuggled narcotics are diverted to support terrorist activities, emphasizing the severity of the allegations.
