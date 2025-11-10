Switzerland and U.S. Near Trade Agreement

The Swiss government has chosen to remain silent amid reports of a forthcoming trade agreement with the United States, according to a Bloomberg report. The potential deal aims to lower the existing tariffs on Swiss exports to the U.S. from a steep 39% to a more manageable 15%.

A spokesperson for the Swiss Department of Economic Affairs confirmed that negotiations are ongoing but refrained from providing further details. Despite the optimistic expectations of an agreement within the next two weeks, unnamed sources suggest that final terms have yet to be established.

The current tariffs have posed a significant threat to Swiss companies, many of whom rely heavily on the U.S. as a key market, particularly in sectors such as watchmaking, machine tools, and chocolate.

(With inputs from agencies.)