Tragedy and Chaos: Aftermath of Red Fort Explosion

The tragic explosion near the Red Fort on Monday night has left the city reeling, with evidence of panic and miscommunication outside the LNJP Hospital. At least eight people lost their lives, and 24 others sustained injuries in the high-intensity blast.

In an atmosphere drenched with grief and fear, family members of victims criticized hospital management for uncoordinated responses and insufficient information. Witnesses described the situation as chaotic, with desperate relatives pleading to gain access to their loved ones.

Signifying the gravity of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited LNJP Hospital. Major agencies, including Delhi Police and forensic teams, have launched extensive investigations to uncover the reasons behind the explosion.