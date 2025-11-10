Left Menu

Tragedy and Chaos: Aftermath of Red Fort Explosion

A devastating explosion near the Red Fort claimed eight lives and injured 24 others. Families faced chaos and confusion outside LNJP Hospital due to inadequate communication. Victims' relatives expressed frustration over a lack of information. Authorities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:01 IST
Tragedy and Chaos: Aftermath of Red Fort Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic explosion near the Red Fort on Monday night has left the city reeling, with evidence of panic and miscommunication outside the LNJP Hospital. At least eight people lost their lives, and 24 others sustained injuries in the high-intensity blast.

In an atmosphere drenched with grief and fear, family members of victims criticized hospital management for uncoordinated responses and insufficient information. Witnesses described the situation as chaotic, with desperate relatives pleading to gain access to their loved ones.

Signifying the gravity of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited LNJP Hospital. Major agencies, including Delhi Police and forensic teams, have launched extensive investigations to uncover the reasons behind the explosion.

TRENDING

1
Intensified Probe into Red Fort Blast: A Nation on Edge

Intensified Probe into Red Fort Blast: A Nation on Edge

 India
2
Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

Former Minister Faces Arrest in $14.86 Million Fraud Case

 Nigeria
3
Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

 India
4
Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling Phase

Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025