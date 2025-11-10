Bihar on High Alert After Deadly Delhi Explosion

A high alert is active in Bihar following a deadly explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, which resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals. This alert was confirmed by Bihar's Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar.

The state, already vigilant for the assembly elections on November 11, is intensifying district-wide security. Kumar emphasized that all police divisions are maintaining rigorous oversight to deter any anti-national activities. This includes enhanced patrolling and search operations.

Security measures are being reinforced at key tourist and strategic sites, including Mahabodhi Temple Complex, airports, and refineries, extending to government and public spaces. Additional vigilance is also maintained on social media and crowded areas throughout the state.

