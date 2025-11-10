Left Menu

Bihar on High Alert After Deadly Delhi Explosion

Bihar has been placed on high alert following a fatal explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro that killed eight. DGP Vinay Kumar announced increased security measures statewide, especially at tourist sites, transport hubs, and sensitive locations, to thwart potential anti-national threats during upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:15 IST
Bihar on High Alert After Deadly Delhi Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high alert is active in Bihar following a deadly explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, which resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals. This alert was confirmed by Bihar's Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar.

The state, already vigilant for the assembly elections on November 11, is intensifying district-wide security. Kumar emphasized that all police divisions are maintaining rigorous oversight to deter any anti-national activities. This includes enhanced patrolling and search operations.

Security measures are being reinforced at key tourist and strategic sites, including Mahabodhi Temple Complex, airports, and refineries, extending to government and public spaces. Additional vigilance is also maintained on social media and crowded areas throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global
2
Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

 United States
3
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025