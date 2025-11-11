Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

The prospect of losing crucial food aid for 42 million low-income Americans hangs in the balance as a legal tug-of-war over the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) unfolds amidst a prolonged government shutdown. President Donald Trump's administration has vowed to contest a court order mandating full funding for SNAP, putting pressure on Congress to resolve the impasse.

A recent letter from the administration to the U.S. Supreme Court followed a federal appeals court in Boston's rejection of the administration's bid to halt a Rhode Island judge's ruling to fund SNAP with $4 billion. The situation has led to a tumultuous scenario for Democrats and nonprofit organizations advocating for the restoration of the aid.

Recipients of SNAP benefits are now turning to already-strained food pantries as community organizations urge for increased food donations. The federal government's battle with the courts continues as states grapple with directives on benefit distributions, stoking uncertainty and forcing difficult choices on affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)