Belgium has turned to international armed forces for assistance in tackling a spate of mysterious drone incursions at critical sites including airports, military bases, and a nuclear plant. While officials suggest these incidents carry the hallmarks of Russian interference, no solid evidence connecting them to Moscow has been presented.

The uncertainty has led to airport closures, and disruptions at various transport hubs, prompting Belgium to collaborate with the UK, France, and Germany, who have dispatched specialized anti-drone teams. These teams include British Royal Air Force personnel equipped with technology capable of jamming the electronic signals used by drones.

Belgian officials remain vigilant, as the possibility of Russian involvement arises due to various geopolitical tensions, including the European Union's proposal to utilize frozen Russian assets. Belgium has set aside 50 million euros for systems to detect and disable drones as the investigation proceeds.

