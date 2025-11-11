High-Stakes Drama: The Espionage Trial of Cuba's Ex-Economy Minister

On Tuesday, former Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil is slated to face charges of espionage and corruption as announced by Cuba's top court. This upcoming trial has rapidly become one of the most talked-about legal proceedings in Cuba in decades. Allegations against Gil include a series of serious crimes amid an economy left in disarray.

The court cited national security concerns, emphasizing that only authorized individuals would attend the trial. Alejandro Gil, who was once an influential aide to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, has not been publicly visible since losing his position in early 2024, which has fueled interest around the case. At the time of his dismissal, Gil was merely accused of 'grave errors' until extensive charges were filed later.

This corruption case bears similarities to the sensational trial of General Arnaldo Ochoa in 1989. The penalties for espionage in Cuba are severe, ranging from a decade in prison to execution, and the absence of public access to the trial raises questions about justice and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)