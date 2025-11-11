Trump Seeks to Overturn Carroll Verdict: Supreme Court Challenge

Former President Donald Trump has officially requested the U.S. Supreme Court dismiss a civil lawsuit verdict that found he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll. The lawsuit centers on an incident in the mid-1990s that Carroll detailed as a violent attack, later leading to Trump defaming her publicly.

Trump's legal team asserts the trial included critical evidentiary errors, influencing the jury's USD 5 million verdict. They claim that Carroll's accusations were politically charged and unsupported by physical or forensic evidence. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the trial's outcome despite Trump's objections.

This legal maneuver marks a continuation of Trump's strategy to challenge allegations labeled as 'liberal lawfare,' seeking to appeal to a conservative-majority Supreme Court. Previously, Trump faced a secondary trial resulting in an additional USD 83.3 million judgment for defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)