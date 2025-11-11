Manipur Leaders Unite in Sorrow Over Delhi Car Blast

Manipur's political leaders, regardless of party lines, have voiced their deep sorrow following a devastating car explosion in Delhi that has appalled the nation.

The high-intensity blast occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, tragically killing at least nine people and injuring twenty, including two women.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other state leaders have condemned the attack, highlighting a significant security lapse in the capital, as investigations continue into the possibility of a suicide bomber.

(With inputs from agencies.)