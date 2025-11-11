Left Menu

Manipur Leaders Unite in Sorrow Over Delhi Car Blast

Leaders from Manipur, across party affiliations, have expressed grief over a car explosion in Delhi, which claimed nine lives and injured twenty. The incident occurred at a traffic signal near Red Fort metro station, prompting widespread condemnation and raising concerns about public safety in the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-11-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 09:03 IST
Manipur Leaders Unite in Sorrow Over Delhi Car Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's political leaders, regardless of party lines, have voiced their deep sorrow following a devastating car explosion in Delhi that has appalled the nation.

The high-intensity blast occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, tragically killing at least nine people and injuring twenty, including two women.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other state leaders have condemned the attack, highlighting a significant security lapse in the capital, as investigations continue into the possibility of a suicide bomber.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal at Crossroads: Tackling Debt Vulnerabilities with the IMF

Senegal at Crossroads: Tackling Debt Vulnerabilities with the IMF

 Global
2
Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

 India
3
Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territory

Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territo...

 Global
4
China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025