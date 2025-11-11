Manipur Leaders Unite in Sorrow Over Delhi Car Blast
Leaders from Manipur, across party affiliations, have expressed grief over a car explosion in Delhi, which claimed nine lives and injured twenty. The incident occurred at a traffic signal near Red Fort metro station, prompting widespread condemnation and raising concerns about public safety in the national capital.
Manipur's political leaders, regardless of party lines, have voiced their deep sorrow following a devastating car explosion in Delhi that has appalled the nation.
The high-intensity blast occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, tragically killing at least nine people and injuring twenty, including two women.
Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other state leaders have condemned the attack, highlighting a significant security lapse in the capital, as investigations continue into the possibility of a suicide bomber.
