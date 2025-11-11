New Zealand to Replace 1983 Arms Act with Fairer, Safer Firearms Law

In a landmark move, New Zealand’s Cabinet has approved the repeal and replacement of the Arms Act 1983, paving the way for a modern, fair, and safety-focused firearms law. The announcement was made by Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee, who emphasized that the reform aims to balance public safety with the rights and responsibilities of Licensed Firearm Owners (LFOs).

“The new Arms Act will improve public safety by keeping firearms out of criminals’ hands while making compliance easier for responsible firearm owners,” said Mrs McKee. “It’s about building trust and creating a law that actually works for everyone.”

A Clearer, Simpler, and Fairer Legal Framework

The current Arms Act, enacted more than 40 years ago, has undergone numerous rushed amendments. The result has been a “complex, confusing, and bureaucratic patchwork,” McKee noted, that hinders compliance without effectively preventing crime.

The new legislation will be written in plain English and structured logically, focusing on public safety as its foundation. It is designed to be more transparent and accessible to both law enforcement and firearm owners.

Cracking Down on Criminal Access

A central focus of the new Act is to prevent criminals and gang members from accessing firearms. The government plans to make gang membership an automatic disqualifying factor for firearm licensing, addressing long-standing concerns about organized crime.

In addition, the new law introduces a “red flag” system that allows police and other agencies to share relevant intelligence when assessing whether a licence holder remains a “fit and proper person.”

To further curb illegal activities, penalties for over 60 existing offences will be increased, and eight new offences will be introduced. These include provisions targeting straw purchasing, tampering with firearm identification markings, and the illegal manufacture or possession of 3D-printed firearms and components.

“Criminals are on notice,” McKee warned. “If they break the law, they can expect harsher penalties, higher fines, and longer prison sentences.”

Easing Compliance for Law-Abiding Owners

While the Act tightens laws for criminals, it also simplifies regulations for lawful firearm owners. One key improvement is the clarification of secure storage requirements. Under the current system, firearms must generally be stored at the owner’s primary residence — a rule that can pose difficulties for students, renters, or those sharing homes with individuals experiencing mental health challenges.

The new provisions will allow storage at any approved premises, ensuring greater flexibility and safety. “This means firearms can be securely stored in a more appropriate location when needed,” said McKee.

Reforming the Firearms Regulator

The government also plans to rebuild trust between authorities and firearm owners by reforming the Firearms Safety Authority. A new independent regulator will be established, led by a Chief Executive appointed by the Governor-General. This Chief Executive will report directly to the Minister of Justice, ensuring transparency and independence from the Police.

Sworn police officers will no longer be able to serve within the regulator, although they will still have access to key information for enforcement purposes, such as checking licence status or firearm storage locations.

To strengthen oversight, a Firearms Licensing Review Committee will replace the existing internal review process, offering independent recourse for applicants and LFOs seeking fair treatment.

A Step Toward Rebuilding Trust and Safety

The legislative reform fulfills a key ACT-National coalition commitment to modernize New Zealand’s firearms laws. McKee stressed that law-abiding firearm owners should not be blamed for criminal misuse of weapons.

“For too long, LFOs have been unfairly scapegoated for the actions of criminals,” she said. “This law focuses on what really matters — making New Zealand safer through a fair, effective, and evidence-based system.”

The new Arms Bill will undergo a six-month select committee process, inviting public submissions to ensure that all New Zealanders have a voice in shaping the final version of the law.