Thailand Halts Ceasefire with Cambodia Amid Rising Tensions
Thailand has decided to suspend the enhanced ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, which was signed in the presence of U.S. President Trump. Tensions have increased after a landmine explosion injured Thai soldiers, and Thailand accuses Cambodia of laying new mines, a claim Cambodia denies.
In a surprising move, Thailand has announced the suspension of its recently signed enhanced ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, a development that could strain ties between the two nations. This decision comes after a landmine incident injuring four Thai soldiers heightened tensions in the region.
The Thai government, led by Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit, stated it would delay the repatriation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war. Accusations have been made by Thailand that Cambodia planted new landmines despite the mutual agreement to withdraw military forces and equipment.
Cambodia's defense ministry has categorically denied the allegations of laying new mines, urging Thailand to halt patrols in areas known to contain old landmines. The original ceasefire, bolstered by a pact facilitated by U.S. President Trump in July, aimed to foster peace, but current events threaten the fragile truce.
