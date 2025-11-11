Left Menu

Thailand Halts Ceasefire with Cambodia Amid Rising Tensions

Thailand has decided to suspend the enhanced ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, which was signed in the presence of U.S. President Trump. Tensions have increased after a landmine explosion injured Thai soldiers, and Thailand accuses Cambodia of laying new mines, a claim Cambodia denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:28 IST
Thailand Halts Ceasefire with Cambodia Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, Thailand has announced the suspension of its recently signed enhanced ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, a development that could strain ties between the two nations. This decision comes after a landmine incident injuring four Thai soldiers heightened tensions in the region.

The Thai government, led by Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit, stated it would delay the repatriation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war. Accusations have been made by Thailand that Cambodia planted new landmines despite the mutual agreement to withdraw military forces and equipment.

Cambodia's defense ministry has categorically denied the allegations of laying new mines, urging Thailand to halt patrols in areas known to contain old landmines. The original ceasefire, bolstered by a pact facilitated by U.S. President Trump in July, aimed to foster peace, but current events threaten the fragile truce.

TRENDING

1
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
2
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
3
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India
4
Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025