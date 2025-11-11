Left Menu

Supreme Court Frees Surendra Koli in Nithari Case Twist

The Supreme Court has allowed Surendra Koli's curative petition, effectively freeing him from a death sentence in a Nithari murder case. While previously convicted for horrendous crimes, Koli has been acquitted in numerous cases. The verdict followed the dismissal of 14 appeals challenging his and Moninder Singh Pandher's acquittals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:49 IST
Supreme Court Frees Surendra Koli in Nithari Case Twist
petitions
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court granted relief to Surendra Koli by allowing his curative petition, leading to his release from a death sentence in a Nithari murder case.

Koli, previously convicted of several heinous crimes, is now acquitted across multiple cases. The Nithari killings shocked the nation when the skeletal remains of eight children were discovered in 2006.

Overturning prior decisions, the Supreme Court affirmed lower court judgments that acquitted Koli and co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher, dismissing all related appeals from the CBI and victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Pursued in Delhi Blast Tragedy

Justice Pursued in Delhi Blast Tragedy

 Bhutan
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident Sparks Villager Outrage

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident Sparks Villager Outrage

 India
3
Nagrota By-Election in Full Swing Amid Strong Voter Turnout

Nagrota By-Election in Full Swing Amid Strong Voter Turnout

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025