Supreme Court Frees Surendra Koli in Nithari Case Twist

The Supreme Court granted relief to Surendra Koli by allowing his curative petition, leading to his release from a death sentence in a Nithari murder case.

Koli, previously convicted of several heinous crimes, is now acquitted across multiple cases. The Nithari killings shocked the nation when the skeletal remains of eight children were discovered in 2006.

Overturning prior decisions, the Supreme Court affirmed lower court judgments that acquitted Koli and co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher, dismissing all related appeals from the CBI and victims' families.

