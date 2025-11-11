Tragedy near Red Fort: Explosion Claims Lives, Sparks High Alert

A high-intensity explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort claimed the lives of twelve individuals, including Ashok Kumar, a conductor for the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Kumar, a resident of New Delhi's Jagatpuri area, was returning home when a car exploded near a traffic signal by the Red Fort metro station.

The explosion, which shattered windows of nearby vehicles and the Red Fort metro station, has led to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath placing police on high alert to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)