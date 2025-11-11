Tragedy near Red Fort: Explosion Claims Lives, Sparks High Alert
A deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort claimed the lives of 12 people, including a DTC bus conductor named Ashok Kumar. The incident prompted heightened security measures across Uttar Pradesh, with officials focusing on sensitive areas to prevent further occurrences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:11 IST
- India
A high-intensity explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort claimed the lives of twelve individuals, including Ashok Kumar, a conductor for the Delhi Transport Corporation.
Kumar, a resident of New Delhi's Jagatpuri area, was returning home when a car exploded near a traffic signal by the Red Fort metro station.
The explosion, which shattered windows of nearby vehicles and the Red Fort metro station, has led to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath placing police on high alert to prevent further incidents.
