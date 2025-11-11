Left Menu

Escalation in Kupiansk: Russian Forces Thrust into Ukraine

Russian forces have advanced into Ukraine's Kupiansk city, capturing several train stations. A Russian commander confirmed control over an oil depot and said they were targeting further railway facilities. Ukraine continues to resist, using urban areas to hinder Russian progress, amidst a buildup of 150,000 Russian troops in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:00 IST
Amid heightened tensions, Russian forces have thrust deeper into the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk, seizing key infrastructure along a critical railway line. A Russian commander, identified by the call sign "Hunter," declared that the 1486th Motorised Rifle Regiment had gained control of an oil depot and train stations in the vicinity.

Efforts to control the Kupiansk-Sortuvalnyi railway station are ongoing, albeit unconfirmed by independent sources. Simultaneously, Russia is employing encirclement tactics in both Donetsk's Pokrovsk and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. Ukraine, resilient despite the siege, continues to deliver supplies to nearby settlements.

Ukraine's military leadership acknowledges the concentrated Russian offensive force headed towards Pokrovsk, involving mechanised units and marine brigades. Utilizing urban environments, Ukrainian forces aim to disrupt Russian advances and tackle infiltration efforts by Russian saboteurs.

