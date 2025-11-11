Amid heightened tensions, Russian forces have thrust deeper into the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk, seizing key infrastructure along a critical railway line. A Russian commander, identified by the call sign "Hunter," declared that the 1486th Motorised Rifle Regiment had gained control of an oil depot and train stations in the vicinity.

Efforts to control the Kupiansk-Sortuvalnyi railway station are ongoing, albeit unconfirmed by independent sources. Simultaneously, Russia is employing encirclement tactics in both Donetsk's Pokrovsk and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. Ukraine, resilient despite the siege, continues to deliver supplies to nearby settlements.

Ukraine's military leadership acknowledges the concentrated Russian offensive force headed towards Pokrovsk, involving mechanised units and marine brigades. Utilizing urban environments, Ukrainian forces aim to disrupt Russian advances and tackle infiltration efforts by Russian saboteurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)