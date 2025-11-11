Left Menu

Russian Military Gains Momentum in Ukraine

Russian forces have taken control of Kupiansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and are advancing in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. They've also seized the settlement of Novouspenivske in Zaporizhzhia, according to Russia’s Defence Ministry. These battlefield reports remain unverified by independent sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:06 IST
In a significant development, Russian forces have seized the entirety of Kupiansk's eastern part, a strategic city in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The ministry also announced an advance into Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and control over Novouspenivske in southeastern Zaporizhzhia.

It's important to note that Reuters has yet to independently verify these battlefield reports from the ministry.

