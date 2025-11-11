Russian Military Gains Momentum in Ukraine

In a significant development, Russian forces have seized the entirety of Kupiansk's eastern part, a strategic city in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The ministry also announced an advance into Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and control over Novouspenivske in southeastern Zaporizhzhia.

It's important to note that Reuters has yet to independently verify these battlefield reports from the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)