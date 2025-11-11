Left Menu

Panic and Precaution: The Aftermath of the Red Fort Bombing

Following a bomb blast near Red Fort claiming 12 lives, Delhi Fire Services handled five false alarms about unclaimed vehicles and bags. The alerts, reflecting public fear, were resolved swiftly by DFS and police teams, highlighting heightened citywide anxiety in the wake of the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A bomb blast near Red Fort resulted in 12 casualties, triggering heightened anxiety across Delhi as evident by a spate of false alarms regarding unclaimed baggage and vehicles.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received five such calls shortly after the explosion, all of which turned out to be harmless. The first call was at 9.15 pm from Bijwasan, with subsequent alerts from Vasant Vihar, Sector 13 Dwarka, Kashmere Gate, and Signature Bridge, Khajuri Khas.

Despite the false alarms, the swift response from DFS teams ensured prompt verification, coordinated with local police, easing public fears after the Red Fort incident.

