Panic and Precaution: The Aftermath of the Red Fort Bombing

A bomb blast near Red Fort resulted in 12 casualties, triggering heightened anxiety across Delhi as evident by a spate of false alarms regarding unclaimed baggage and vehicles.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received five such calls shortly after the explosion, all of which turned out to be harmless. The first call was at 9.15 pm from Bijwasan, with subsequent alerts from Vasant Vihar, Sector 13 Dwarka, Kashmere Gate, and Signature Bridge, Khajuri Khas.

Despite the false alarms, the swift response from DFS teams ensured prompt verification, coordinated with local police, easing public fears after the Red Fort incident.