Left Menu

Karnataka's Call for Unity and Justice After Tragic Delhi Blast

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar calls on the central government to bring justice after a blast near Delhi's Red Fort claims 12 lives. Emphasizing national unity, he urges caution against terror activities and stresses peace, urging nationwide measures for public safety and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:26 IST
Karnataka's Call for Unity and Justice After Tragic Delhi Blast
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged the central government to ensure swift justice after a devastating blast near Delhi's Red Fort left 12 people dead. Speaking on Tuesday, Shivakumar emphasized the need for vigilance against terror activities and called for unity and integrity across the nation.

The deputy chief minister refrained from engaging in political blame games, highlighting the priority of safeguarding human lives. He advocated for nationwide measures to maintain peace and security, asserting that the government's focus should be on protecting citizens.

The explosion occurred in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, tragically resulting in multiple casualties and damaged vehicles. Shivakumar, speaking on behalf of the Congress party, condemned the incident and called for a thorough investigation to apprehend those responsible.

TRENDING

1
Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Events

Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Even...

 Pakistan
3
England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

 United Kingdom
4
Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025