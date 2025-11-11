Karnataka's Call for Unity and Justice After Tragic Delhi Blast
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar calls on the central government to bring justice after a blast near Delhi's Red Fort claims 12 lives. Emphasizing national unity, he urges caution against terror activities and stresses peace, urging nationwide measures for public safety and security.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged the central government to ensure swift justice after a devastating blast near Delhi's Red Fort left 12 people dead. Speaking on Tuesday, Shivakumar emphasized the need for vigilance against terror activities and called for unity and integrity across the nation.
The deputy chief minister refrained from engaging in political blame games, highlighting the priority of safeguarding human lives. He advocated for nationwide measures to maintain peace and security, asserting that the government's focus should be on protecting citizens.
The explosion occurred in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, tragically resulting in multiple casualties and damaged vehicles. Shivakumar, speaking on behalf of the Congress party, condemned the incident and called for a thorough investigation to apprehend those responsible.
