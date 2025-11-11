Dramatic End for Notorious Criminals in UP Police Encounter

In a dramatic encounter on Monday, two notorious criminals with cash bounties on their heads were neutralized by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Moradabad police.

Identified as Asif alias Tidda and Deenu, these fugitives were wanted for extorting Rs 1 crore from businessman Jafar Ali and resorting to violence when he refused. Following a precise tip-off, police intercepted their vehicle at Got railway underpass in Bhojpur.

As the suspects attempted to flee, they engaged in a fierce gunfight with officers, leading to their demise. The police recovered weapons and have launched further investigations into their criminal activities in western Uttar Pradesh.