Dramatic End for Notorious Criminals in UP Police Encounter
Two notorious criminals, Asif alias Tidda and Deenu, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Moradabad police. They were wanted for extortion and attacks on a local businessman. The encounter occurred following specific intelligence, leading to a gunfight where police emerged unscathed.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic encounter on Monday, two notorious criminals with cash bounties on their heads were neutralized by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Moradabad police.
Identified as Asif alias Tidda and Deenu, these fugitives were wanted for extorting Rs 1 crore from businessman Jafar Ali and resorting to violence when he refused. Following a precise tip-off, police intercepted their vehicle at Got railway underpass in Bhojpur.
As the suspects attempted to flee, they engaged in a fierce gunfight with officers, leading to their demise. The police recovered weapons and have launched further investigations into their criminal activities in western Uttar Pradesh.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- STF
- Moradabad
- criminals
- encounter
- extortion
- police
- gunfight
- intelligence
- businessman
ALSO READ
Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Reforms
Gold Heist Unveiled: Bengaluru Police Arrest Two in Jewelry Scam
Government to Appoint Inspector-General After Damning Police Oversight Report
Iron Rod Heist Disrupted: Thane Police Intervene
Death toll in blast near Red Fort rises to 12: Delhi Police.