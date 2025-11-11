Left Menu

Tribunal Awards Rs 28.2 Lakh for Fatal Road Accident

A motor accident claims tribunal awarded Rs 28.2 lakh to the family of Shaheed Ahmed, who died in a bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway in 2017. The tribunal highlighted the driver's negligence as the cause and directed the insurer to provide compensation.

Updated: 11-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:34 IST
A motor accident claims tribunal has granted a substantial compensation of Rs 28.2 lakh to the family of Shaheed Ahmed, a 47-year-old man who perished in a road accident in 2017.

Presiding Officer Vikram directed this compensation following a petition filed by Ahmed's family. The tragic event occurred on November 8, 2017, when a bus traveling on the Yamuna Expressway crashed due to the driver's negligence.

The tribunal, in its October 30 ruling, pointed out the clear rashness and negligence of the bus driver as the cause of the accident. Consequently, the National Insurance Company Limited was instructed to deposit the compensation.

