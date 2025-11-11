Ukraine's nuclear energy company, Energoatom, announced that its operations remain unaffected following a significant investigation into alleged corruption within the country's power sector. The probe, spearheaded by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, targets alleged kickbacks worth $100 million but has not impacted production or operational safety, according to Energoatom.

The investigation, ongoing for 15 months, has highlighted persistent corruption challenges as Ukraine seeks European Union membership. Notably, the probe has uncovered corruption schemes involving inflated military contracts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed the investigation, emphasizing the urgency in tackling corruption to secure European ties.

Meanwhile, as this domestic probe continues, Ukraine's forces reportedly struck strategic Russian locations, such as the Saratov oil refinery and an oil terminal in Crimea. Concurrently, Russia's security agency, the FSB, claimed it thwarted a Ukrainian plot involving a fighter jet, although Ukrainian officials have remained silent on these claims.