Left Menu

Ukraine's Energoatom Unaffected by Major Corruption Probe: Power Sector Remains Stable

Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy company, Energoatom, remains operational despite a significant corruption investigation into Ukraine's power sector. The probe, focusing on alleged kickbacks worth $100 million, has not disrupted Energoatom's production or safety. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy supports the investigation amid EU pressure to combat corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:43 IST
Ukraine's Energoatom Unaffected by Major Corruption Probe: Power Sector Remains Stable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's nuclear energy company, Energoatom, announced that its operations remain unaffected following a significant investigation into alleged corruption within the country's power sector. The probe, spearheaded by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, targets alleged kickbacks worth $100 million but has not impacted production or operational safety, according to Energoatom.

The investigation, ongoing for 15 months, has highlighted persistent corruption challenges as Ukraine seeks European Union membership. Notably, the probe has uncovered corruption schemes involving inflated military contracts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed the investigation, emphasizing the urgency in tackling corruption to secure European ties.

Meanwhile, as this domestic probe continues, Ukraine's forces reportedly struck strategic Russian locations, such as the Saratov oil refinery and an oil terminal in Crimea. Concurrently, Russia's security agency, the FSB, claimed it thwarted a Ukrainian plot involving a fighter jet, although Ukrainian officials have remained silent on these claims.

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Leads Rigorous Electoral Roll Revamp Ahead of 2026 Elections

Gujarat Leads Rigorous Electoral Roll Revamp Ahead of 2026 Elections

 India
2
India and US Edge Closer to Historic Trade Pact

India and US Edge Closer to Historic Trade Pact

 India
3
Turkish Military Plane Tragedy Near Azerbaijan Border

Turkish Military Plane Tragedy Near Azerbaijan Border

 Turkey
4
Diplomatic Clash: Japan Condemns China's 'Threatening' Remarks Over Taiwan

Diplomatic Clash: Japan Condemns China's 'Threatening' Remarks Over Taiwan

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025