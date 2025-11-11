Amit Shah Reviews Red Fort Blast Site, Vows Thorough Probe from All Angles

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on November 11, 2025, conducted a ground-level assessment of the blast site near Delhi’s historic Red Fort, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the incident. The explosion, which occurred on November 10, shook the national capital just a day ahead of the Delhi Defence Dialogue, sparking concerns over security preparedness and possible motives behind the act.

On-Ground Review and High-Level Briefing

Arriving at the site in the early hours of November 11, Amit Shah was briefed by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other top security and intelligence officials. The Home Minister inspected the blast zone, reviewed security footage, and assessed the damage in the immediate vicinity. While speaking to the press later, he assured that "no stone will be left unturned in this investigation."

He emphasized that teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell, Crime Branch, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the National Security Guard (NSG), and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had swiftly responded to the scene. Each agency, he said, was working in coordination to uncover the exact nature and origin of the explosion.

Medical Support and Visit to Injured Victims

In a display of compassion and urgency, the Home Minister later visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital where many of the injured were admitted. He met with the victims, inquired about their health, and assured them of the best possible medical treatment. He also interacted with the team of doctors and paramedical staff, instructing them to ensure full medical support at no cost to the injured.

Amit Shah stated, “The government stands with every citizen affected by this act. Their well-being and safety are our top priority.” He also acknowledged the swift response of emergency services that prevented the situation from escalating further.

Prime Minister Takes Stock of Situation

Shortly after news of the explosion broke, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi personally called to take stock of the situation. According to the Home Minister, the Prime Minister was briefed on the developments and expressed deep concern over the safety of citizens in the capital. The Home Minister reiterated that the investigation is being carried out with the full involvement of central agencies, and nothing would be ruled out until a clear picture emerges from the forensic and intelligence findings.

Investigation from All Angles Underway

Amit Shah underscored that the probe is being conducted from “every conceivable angle” — including sabotage, terrorism, local criminal involvement, and accidental detonation. Until the complete analysis of the physical and electronic evidence is concluded, no assumptions are being made.

Security agencies have reportedly begun scanning mobile tower dumps, CCTV footage, and interviewing eyewitnesses in the vicinity. Forensic teams are collecting material residue to ascertain the chemical composition of the explosive used, if any. The NSG has also been roped in to rule out the possibility of an improvised explosive device (IED).

Heightened Security Across Delhi

In the wake of the incident, security has been ramped up across sensitive areas in Delhi, including transport hubs, iconic landmarks, and key government installations. Special alerts have been issued to nearby states as well to maintain vigil. Police patrols and quick response teams are on heightened alert, with drone surveillance and dog squads deployed in and around central Delhi.

MP-IDSA Dialogue Continues Amid Security Tightening

Despite the blast, the Delhi Defence Dialogue hosted by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) continued as scheduled on November 11, under heavy security cover. Senior military and civilian leaders, including Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, attended the event. The continuity of the dialogue was seen as a signal that India will not bow to fear or intimidation.

Citizens Urged to Stay Calm but Alert

In his concluding remarks, the Home Minister urged citizens to remain calm but vigilant. He called on the public to report any suspicious activity and reassured that the Centre and Delhi Police were closely monitoring the situation.

"This is not just a test of our security systems but also of our unity and resolve as a nation. We will not allow those who seek to destabilize our peace to succeed," he asserted.

The nation now awaits further updates from the investigative agencies, as the government works swiftly to unravel the facts behind the explosion.