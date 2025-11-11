Left Menu

Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refinery Amid Rising Tensions

Ukraine's military conducted a strike on a Russian oil refinery in the city of Orsk, located in the Orenburg region, causing explosions and a fire. Preliminary reports indicate that one of the main oil processing units was targeted, escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 11-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military claimed responsibility for a strike on Tuesday targeting a Russian oil refinery in the city of Orsk, located in Russia's Orenburg region.

Witnesses reported seeing explosions and a fire on the refinery's premises. Sources indicate that one of the central oil processing units was hit during the operation.

The attack marks a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the two nations, with the military action potentially escalating the conflict further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

