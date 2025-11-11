Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refinery Amid Rising Tensions
Ukraine's military conducted a strike on a Russian oil refinery in the city of Orsk, located in the Orenburg region, causing explosions and a fire. Preliminary reports indicate that one of the main oil processing units was targeted, escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:29 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military claimed responsibility for a strike on Tuesday targeting a Russian oil refinery in the city of Orsk, located in Russia's Orenburg region.
Witnesses reported seeing explosions and a fire on the refinery's premises. Sources indicate that one of the central oil processing units was hit during the operation.
The attack marks a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the two nations, with the military action potentially escalating the conflict further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- oil refinery
- Orsk
- explosions
- military strike
- Orenburg region
- conflict
- tensions
- fire
Advertisement