Cyber Crime Branch Dismantles International Fraud Syndicate

The Ahmedabad cyber crime branch dismantled a gang involved in duping individuals by promising high returns on chemical sales. The arrest of 11 people, including a Nigerian national, comes after an Ahmedabad businessman was defrauded of over Rs 32 lakh. The group used fake identities to carry out the fraud.

Updated: 11-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:36 IST
The Ahmedabad cyber crime branch has successfully dismantled an international fraud syndicate that deceived people with promises of high returns on chemical investments, officials reported on Tuesday.

Eleven individuals, including a Nigerian national, were apprehended across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Jamnagar. The arrests followed a complaint by an Ahmedabad businessman duped of Rs 32,72,500 in a scam involving the sale of Eupatorium Mercola liquid—a homeopathic remedy for malaria and dengue purportedly lucrative in Africa. The complainant was tricked into investing through fake online connections posing as representatives of a non-existent African company.

The scheme was unveiled when the businessman attempted to collect the product in Rajasthan, finding no trace of the purported company. Police action, under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), led to the seizure of mobile phones, SIM cards, diaries, and debit cards, crucially aided by technical analysis and human intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

