Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Urgent Action Needed to Prevent Collapse

The UN migration agency warns that humanitarian efforts in Sudan's North Darfur are threatened by a lack of funding and security. With warehouses nearly empty and access restricted, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) calls for urgent assistance to avert a greater catastrophe.

The UN migration agency issued a dire warning on Tuesday about the precarious state of humanitarian efforts in Sudan's conflict-ridden North Darfur region, stressing an urgent need for funding and secure delivery routes for relief supplies.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that operations are nearing collapse due to insufficient resources, significant insecurity for aid convoys, and ongoing access restrictions.

With nearly 90,000 people displaced and fleeing, arriving at overcrowded camps lacking essentials, the IOM warns of a worsening catastrophe if appeals for assistance continue to go unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

