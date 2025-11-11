SA Transport Dept Delays AARTO Implementation to July 2026 for Readiness

The Department of Transport has officially announced a postponement of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act implementation to 1 July 2026, extending the timeline by seven months from its original nationwide rollout date of 1 December 2025.

The decision, according to the department’s statement issued on Monday, follows a comprehensive assessment of the state of readiness among municipalities earmarked for the first phase of implementation. The review identified several operational gaps that need to be addressed to ensure the system’s effective, uniform, and fair execution across the country.

Addressing Gaps in Training, Systems, and Funding

The department said the evaluation revealed the need for more extensive training of law enforcement officers and back-office personnel, who will be responsible for processing infringements and managing the administrative aspects of AARTO. In addition, the harmonisation of digital enforcement systems used by different municipalities remains incomplete.

Currently, various cities and towns employ different traffic management technologies and databases, which complicates the creation of a centralised enforcement structure. The department also cited funding constraints and technical adjustments as factors requiring additional time before AARTO can be deployed nationally.

“The department will soon publish the new proclamation with new staggered implementation dates, the 1st of July 2026 being the official implementation date,” the statement read. “The phased approach of implementation will still be maintained as initially envisaged.”

This means the Act will not be introduced all at once, but rather in phases, allowing for gradual integration and troubleshooting across municipalities.

What the AARTO Act Means for South Africans

The AARTO Act seeks to standardise traffic law enforcement and promote safer roads through the introduction of a demerit points system. Once operational, every driver or operator will start with zero points, and points will be added based on the severity of traffic infringements.

If a person or company repeatedly violates road laws, accumulating excessive points may result in driver’s licence suspension or cancellation. Importantly, vehicles themselves are not penalised under the system — accountability lies with the individual driver, operator, or juristic person responsible for the vehicle.

The department emphasised that AARTO aims to bring consistency, transparency, and accountability to traffic law enforcement while discouraging repeat offences and reckless driving.

Western Cape Welcomes the Postponement

Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Isaac Sileku, welcomed the delay, saying it provides an opportunity to strengthen coordination and readiness across all spheres of government. He highlighted that the national assessment’s findings on training and system alignment show that the additional time is both necessary and beneficial for a smooth transition.

“This deferment is an opportunity to do things properly,” Sileku said. “We must walk this road together — all spheres of government and stakeholders. A successful transition depends on alignment, readiness, and making sure no one is left behind. That is how we build a safer, more efficient mobility system for everyone.”

Sileku added that the Western Cape remains committed to cooperative governance, working alongside national and municipal counterparts to ensure effective rollout and uniform enforcement when the new timeline commences.

Ensuring a Seamless National Rollout

The Department of Transport reaffirmed its goal of establishing a coordinated national enforcement framework, with emphasis on capacity-building and digital integration. Training initiatives are expected to continue throughout 2025, alongside technical upgrades to ensure that all municipalities — from large metros to smaller localities — can process traffic infringements under the same legal and digital standards.

Experts say the phased implementation model is a pragmatic approach, allowing the government to pilot the system in key regions before expanding it countrywide. It also provides room for stakeholder engagement, including motorist associations, transport operators, and civil society groups, to raise operational and legal concerns.

As South Africa prepares for the new July 2026 start date, the focus now shifts toward ensuring that AARTO achieves its intended purpose — promoting accountability, reducing road fatalities, and creating a culture of responsible driving across the nation.