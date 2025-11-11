Gauteng Motorists Warned of Road Closures Ahead of G20 Security Operations

Gauteng motorists are being urged to prepare for temporary road closures and intermittent traffic disruptions in Johannesburg this coming weekend, as multiple law enforcement agencies roll out heightened security and traffic management operations ahead of the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), in collaboration with the Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP), Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), and the South African Police Service (SAPS), will conduct a coordinated security and traffic enforcement operation on Saturday, 15 November 2025, between 09h00 and 13h00.

Heightened Security Ahead of Global Summit

According to the RTMC, the exercise forms part of preparatory measures to ensure the province’s readiness for the high-profile G20 event, which will attract global heads of state, dignitaries, and delegations. The summit, expected to take place later this year, will significantly increase the movement of official motorcades and diplomatic convoys across Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

“These measures are essential to enhance public safety, enforce traffic compliance, and support ongoing traffic law enforcement initiatives, including vehicle inspections and congestion management,” the RTMC said in a statement.

Officials emphasised that the operation aims to test and strengthen inter-agency coordination, particularly in managing high-security traffic corridors, responding to emergencies, and maintaining order during large-scale international events.

Areas and Routes Affected

The operation will focus primarily on the City of Johannesburg, including Sandton, Rosebank, Midrand, Roodepoort, and Nasrec, all of which are expected to see periodic lane closures and escorted vehicle movements.

Major National and Regional Routes Affected:

N1

M1

N12

Key Arterial and Urban Roads Impacted:

5th Street, Maude Street, Daisy Street

Rivonia Road

Grayston Drive, Katherine Street

Whiteley Road, Melrose Boulevard

Athol Oaklands Road

Oxford Road, Glenhove Road

Jan Smuts Avenue, Winnie Mandela Drive

Hendrick Potgieter Road, Rand Show Road

Nasrec Road, Golden Highway (Nasrec)

Suggested Alternative Routes

Motorists are strongly advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time, and use alternative routes wherever possible to avoid delays.

Roodepoort area: Use Beyers Naudé Drive, Christiaan De Wet Road, or Ontdekkers Road instead of Hendrick Potgieter Road.

Fourways: Use Main Road, Cedar Road, or Witkoppen Road.

Sandton / Rosebank / Parktown: Use Corlett Drive, Sandton Drive, or 11th Avenue as alternatives to Jan Smuts, Oxford, and Rivonia Roads.

Southern Johannesburg (Riverlea, Nasrec, Ormonde View): Use Chris Hani Road, Main Reef Road, Crownwood Road (Fordsburg–Crown Mines), Soweto Highway, N17, Aerodrome Road, and Adcock Ingram Road.

Authorities have reassured the public that real-time traffic updates will be provided throughout the operation via social media, local radio stations, and navigation apps. Visible law enforcement officers and clear signage will be in place to guide motorists safely through the affected zones.

Ensuring Public Safety and Smooth Mobility

The RTMC emphasised that access for emergency and essential services will be maintained at all times. The joint operation will also incorporate road safety checks, driver sobriety testing, and vehicle compliance inspections to ensure broader enforcement consistency.

Traffic officials have noted that this weekend’s exercise is part of a national readiness campaign aimed at enhancing South Africa’s logistical capacity to host large-scale international events securely and efficiently.

The Gauteng Provincial Government has urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement, follow traffic advisories, and exercise patience during the temporary disruptions, assuring that the measures are designed for the collective safety and operational success of the upcoming summit.