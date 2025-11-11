Tragic C-130 Crash: Turkish Military Plane Down in Georgia

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crashed in Georgia after taking off from Azerbaijan, inciting grave concern across the region. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan swiftly addressed the nation, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of "our martyrs" and emphasizing the government's commitment to addressing this tragedy.

The crash, which occurred near Georgia's border with Azerbaijan, was announced by Turkey's defence ministry, which is in direct coordination with Georgian authorities to expedite search and rescue operations. While President Erdogan refrained from detailing the cause or confirming the number of casualties in his immediate address, the involvement of Turkish and possibly Azeri personnel has been reported by local media channels.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya mentioned discussions with his Georgian counterpart, who is currently en route to supervise the response operation. The Turkish government is focused on supporting affected families and comprehensively investigating the disaster to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)