Left Menu

Tragic C-130 Crash: Turkish Military Plane Down in Georgia

A Turkish military C-130 plane crashed in Georgia shortly after departing Azerbaijan. President Erdogan offered condolences, calling for prayers for the victims. While the cause and casualties remain unspecified, search and rescue efforts are underway. Collaboration between Turkish and Georgian authorities is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:24 IST
Tragic C-130 Crash: Turkish Military Plane Down in Georgia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crashed in Georgia after taking off from Azerbaijan, inciting grave concern across the region. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan swiftly addressed the nation, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of "our martyrs" and emphasizing the government's commitment to addressing this tragedy.

The crash, which occurred near Georgia's border with Azerbaijan, was announced by Turkey's defence ministry, which is in direct coordination with Georgian authorities to expedite search and rescue operations. While President Erdogan refrained from detailing the cause or confirming the number of casualties in his immediate address, the involvement of Turkish and possibly Azeri personnel has been reported by local media channels.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya mentioned discussions with his Georgian counterpart, who is currently en route to supervise the response operation. The Turkish government is focused on supporting affected families and comprehensively investigating the disaster to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out on Exploration

Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out ...

 Global
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

 India
3
BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

 Global
4
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025