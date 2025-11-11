Left Menu

Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies Amid Modi's Bhutan Visit

Prime Minister Modi, during a visit to Bhutan, vowed justice for the Delhi car blast victims. Agencies are rigorously probing the incident that killed 12 near Red Fort. Bhutanese leadership offered condolences. Investigators focus on a Pulwama doctor linked to the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimphu | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that justice will be served following the tragic car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, promising that those responsible won't be spared. This commitment was made during his visit to Bhutan, where he attended an event on the 70th birthday of former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Speaking with a heavy heart, Modi expressed condolences to the families of the 12 victims, underscoring the deep spiritual and cultural ties between India and Bhutan. Bhutan's king led prayers at a stadium ceremony attended by thousands, with Bhutanese leaders also extending their condolences.

Investigators are thoroughly examining the blast, suspected as a terror attack, focusing on Dr. Umar Nabi from Pulwama, believed to have been driving the car. DNA samples are being analyzed to confirm his identity. The death toll, initially nine, rose to 12 after three succumbed to injuries.

